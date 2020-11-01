Stefflon Don Cries Out After a Juju Man Hopped into Her Comments

Stefflon Don has cried out after a self professed ‘juju’ man hopped into the comment section of her post.

The English singer had posted up a video of herself all dressed up for Halloween, as as a vodoo queen, somewhat imitating the vibe of the legendary Erykah Badu with music playing in the background.

Stefflon Don had captioned the clip;

“She will snatch your soul for filth!!!”

On seeing the post, the fan/juju man probably felt it was an opportune time to advertise his trade especially given the rumour of a break up between the singer and her boyfriend, Burna Boy.

He went into the comment section to advertise his business and Stefflon Don couldn’t help but cry out.

She replied him;

“Nah how I got a whole juju man on my page”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

