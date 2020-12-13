‘Steel Magnolias’ Actress, Carol Sutton, Dies at 76

Carol Sutton is dead.

Per THR, the film, television and theater actress who is famous for her roles in films like Steel Magnolias and Ray, died of complications from COVID-19.

This was confirmed by the New Orleans mayor, LaToya Cantrell, in a statement shared on Friday.

“Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s ‘Treme’ or ‘Claws,’ or ‘Runaway Jury’ or ‘Queen Sugar’ — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as ‘4000 Miles’ and ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’ May she rest in God’s perfect peace,” Cantrell added in their statement.

Here’s what THR says about Sutton’s career:

After making her acting debut in the late 1960s in Dashiki Project Theatre productions, Sutton starred in dozens of productions such as The Last Madam, Native Tongues, and A Raisin in the Sun. Her television credits include The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Tremé, True Detective and Lovecraft Country. She has also held roles in film such as Steel Magnolias, Ray, Monster’s Ball, The Last Exorcism, Poms and The Help.

You can read more about her here.

