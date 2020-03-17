‘Stay off partisan politics’ – Osun monarch tells Sanusi

Oba Adekunle Oyelude, the Olowu of Kuta, a town in Ayedire local government area of Osun State, has advised the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to ignore those inviting him to join partisan politics.

Oba Oyelude, in a statement on Monday, said having been in and out of the palace, Sanusi should focus on reform of traditional institution to reposition it.

The monarch congratulated Sanusi for regaining his freedom, after being banished to Nassarawa State, and demanded legislation that would insulate traditional rulers from politics to enable them to play the role of fathers to all people regardless of their political beliefs.

He said Sanusi should explore opportunity of the constitution review by the 9th Assembly and submit a proposal that would assist the traditional institution to regain its glory.

“He (Sanusi) should not be swayed by those inviting him to partisan politics. His focus now should be on how to reform the traditional institution in Nigeria in conjunction with stakeholders among concern genuine monarchs with a view to reposition it.

“I think we need to enact a legislation that will insulate the traditional rulers from politics, so that they can play the role of fathers to all that destiny has placed on them,” the statement read.

Oba Oyelude said unless traditional rulers were placed in their rightful position, more royal fathers may abdicate their responsibility owing to the daunting task facing them.

The monarch told Sanusi to feel free in Lagos, where he chose to live after dethronement, as he also condemned those reading ulterior motive to the choice of South West by the ex Central Bank Governor.

“Sanusi should also explore the window offers by the constitution review by the 9th Assembly to submit memoranda for consideration on the needed amendments that will make traditional institution regain its lost,” the statement said further.

“I condemn in the strongest terms groups, individuals reading ulterior motives to Emir Sanusi choice of Lagos. South West has always been known for its accommodating nature of various people irrespective of tribal or religious beliefs. The Emir should feel at home in the region and enjoy a peaceful coexistence with us.”