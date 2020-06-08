Statue of British Slave Trader, Edward Colston Vandalised and Thrown into River in Bristol

The revolution is being televised!

Black lives Matter protesters in Bristol threw the statue of Edward Colston, a renowned 17th century British slave trader into the river during a March on Sunday, June 7 2020 to loud cheers and ovation.

A Twitter user @boringdystopina, shared several videos from the vandalisation and disposal of the image noting that Shakespeare couldn’t have written a better poetic justice.

The act was deemed appropriate as it is believed that Colston as well as other trade merchants in the 1600s used to used to throw sickly African slaves overboard, and claim the insurance.

Several Twitter users got on the thread sharing different thoughts and opinion about the incident.

Edward Colston was an English merchant, Member of Parliament, philanthropist, and slave trader whose wealth was largely acquired through the trade and exploitation of slaves.

