Statement Announcing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing Becomes Most Liked Tweet Ever on Twitter

Many people are still in shock at the news of Chadwick’s Boseman’s passing with a lot of engagement on the incident on social media.

Even in death, the ‘Black Panther’ actor is shattering glass ceilings as Twitter has announced that the tweet releasing the statement that announced his passing has become the most liked tweet ever on the micro blogging app.

Twitter released an official tweet to that effect, tweeting,

“Most liked Tweet ever. Tribute fit for a king. #WakandaForever”, in reply to the statement announcing his passing.

The tweet has garnered over 6.1 million likes and about 2 million retweets.

We continue to lift up Chadwick Boseman’s family and friends in prayers and may he continue to rest in peace.

