Star Wars Declares John Boyega Their “Hero” After BLM Protest

John Boyega is being protected at all cost.

Recall that the actor has been active since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and yesterday, he joined a group in London to protest the systemic racism that had oppressed black and brown bodies all over the world.

And Boyega did note that his activism could hurt his career. “I’m speaking to you from my heart,” Boyega told the crowd. “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f— that.”

Shortly after that, filmmaker Jordan Peele tweeted his support for the actor. And later, Lucasfilm expressed support for Boyega via the official “Star Wars” Twitter account in a statement on Wednesday.

“Lucasfilm stands with John Boyega and his message that, ‘now is the time,” it wrote. “Black lives have always mattered. Black lives have always been important. Black lives have always meant something.”

“The evil that is racism must stop,” the statement went on. “We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world. John Boyega, you are our hero.”

