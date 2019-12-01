‘Star Wars’ Actor Billy Dee Williams Identifies as Gender Fluid

Billy Dee Williams has come out as nonbinary, although they are yet to share their preferred pronouns.

The 82-year-old actor who is famous for their role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, opened up about this gender fluidity in a recent interview with Esquire.

They said:

“I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously. And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

Williams will reportedly will reprise their role as Lando in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is set to hit theaters Dec. 20. Complex adds that the character was also played by Donald Glover in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Williams continued in the interview, “There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee Williams’ [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity—sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.”

You can read William’s full interview here.

