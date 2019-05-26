Stan Lee’s Former Manager Arrested on Charges of Elder Abuse

Stan Lee’s former manager, Keya Morgan, has finally been arrested on charges of elderly abuse.

TMZ reports that Keya Morgan was apprehended in Scottsdale, Arizona, a week after the Los Angeles County District Attorney issued a warrant on charges of abuse and fraud.

And while Lee wasn’t mentioned in the charges, the timeline of the accusations match up to a time period when Lee and his family began distancing themselves from Morgan.

They accused Morgan of abuse in June 2018, a month before Lee filed a restraining order against Morgan. In that filing, Lee and his family alleged that Morgan mishandled the comic creator’s money and physically abused him.

However, Morgan’s attorney stated unequivocally that he believed his client to be innocent. “My client stands firmly on his presumption of innocence,” said attorney Alex Kessel, per Complex. “We expect him to be completely exonerated of all charges. Mr. Morgan has never abused Mr. Stan Lee in any way.”

And Morgan said that the accusations against him were false. “This is a witchhunt by his daughter and her lawyer against me because she cannot stand the fact Stan likes me so much. I will 100% prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the allegations against me are false. The truth will come out,” he said.

Now, he has been arrested and fans of Lee wonder if it is still in connection to the abuse accusations.

Stan Lee passed away in November of 2018 at the age of 95.