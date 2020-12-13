Stalemate in Manchester derby, Everton stun Chelsea

Manchester United and Manchester City did their Premier League title ambitions little favours in a drab 0-0 draw at Old Trafford Saturday.

The pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ramped up after his side crashed out of the Champions League with a midweek defeat at RB Leipzig.

The beleaguered boss desperately needed an uplifting result in the derby to win back some support, but there was little for either side of the Manchester divide to get excited about as both teams failed to fire.

United have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and have only one win at Old Trafford in six Premier League games this term.

A draw leaves United still one point above City but the Red Devils are now eighth with Pep Guardiola’s men ninth.

A penalty was the difference between the sides at Goodison Park as Everton fed off the atmosphere created by 2 000 fans for the first time since March to arrest their slide in a 1-0 in over Chelsea.

Ancelotti’s men had won just once in their previous seven games after a flying start to the campaign had taken them top of the table in early October.

The only goal came on 22 minutes when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was wiped out by a rash challenge from Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Gylfi Sigurdsson coolly slotted away the spot-kick.

Chelsea hit the post twice through Reece James and Mason Mount from shots outside the box, but were limited without the creative spark of the injured Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

A first defeat in 18 games, excluding penalty shootouts, leaves Frank Lampard’s men still two points adrift of Tottenham and Liverpool who can extend that advantage at the top to five points when they are in action on Sunday.

Victory lifts Everton up to seventh and back to within one point of the top four.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

