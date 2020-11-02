Staff of Transcorp Abuja begin indefinite strike

Staff of Transcorp Hilton Abuja have embarked on an indefinite strike over sack of their colleagues.

This comes after more than 40 percent of the workforce were retrenched in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The workers on Monday insisted that the management meet their demands.

In September, the hospitality giant announced plans to downsize due to the decrease in income caused by COVID-19.

Managing Director, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, stated that the impact of the pandemic on business has never been witnessed.

“At the inception of the pandemic, we maintained a 100% salary payment to our over 900 employees in March and April. We also activated various cost-saving initiatives such as renegotiations of service contracts and restructuring of our loans.

“We suspended further commitment to buy fixed assets and operating equipment as well as reducing our energy consumption and maintenance costs.

“Despite undertaking these, it has become apparent that more fundamental changes need to be made for the business to survive. To this end, our workforce headcount will be reduced by at least 40%, and our reward system will be optimized”, Olusola said.

Earlier, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.

The rights group accused Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, of hobnobbing with Transcorp top officials instead of protecting the interest of the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

