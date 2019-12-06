SS2 student loses hand in Ebonyi blast

An object believed to be an improvised explosive device on Thursday exploded at Glory Land High School, Azugwu, in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, costing a student his hand.

Sources in the school say the device which exploded during break hour, chopped off the left hand of an SS 2 student simply identified as Chibuike while another undisclosed number of students sustained various degrees of injury.

It was gathered that Chibuike was rushed to the emergency unit of the Alex–Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki while others with minor injuries were being treated around the area. Following the incident, the entrance gate of the school was put under lock and key Thursday.

Some of the students confirmed the incident, adding that the main victim, Chibuike, was playing with the device when it exploded, The Nation writes.

“I was in the school when it exploded. I cant tell what it was. But I saw Chibuike playing with the thing before it exploded. Is like he came to school with the it. The thing choped off his left hand. He has been taken to the Hospital,” a student said.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident , but said she was yet to get official report from the DPO of Eke-Aba Police Station on the incident.

“The DPO has gone there, but he has not reported to us. So we are still waiting for him” Odah said.