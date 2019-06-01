SS II Student Remanded for Internet Fraud

An SSII student in Edo state, Akhigbe Gabriel aka Matt Chan, was on Friday remanded by a Federal High Court in Benin on charges of internet fraud.

It is alleged that the teenager was fold of posing as an American and sending nude male pictures on the internet.

Justice Garba Umar of the Federal High Court Benin City on Friday ordered that Gabriel, along with Adesuwa Precious, Ogheneteru Pezu, Kenneth Owa, and Isaac Nkemdule be remanded until the next adjourned date.

They were accused of defrauding one Joy to the tune of N150, 000, which was allegedly transferred into a bank account of one of them.

The action was allegedly committed contrary to Section 15; sub-Section 2 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

Gabriel, a.k.a. Matt Chan, who is facing a four-count charge, allegedly impersonated an American, Matthew Chan and sent male nude pictures to another American Candy Cerfi. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prosecution say his action was contrary to section 22, 14 sub-Section 2 of the Cyber Crimes Act of 2015.

The judge particularly berated Gabriel, and expressed worry that the accused would never hold any public office in future “after making himself a convict,” instead of focusing on his studies and completing his education.

The case was adjourned to June when trial is expected to commence.