Spurs demolish United 6-1

Jose Mourinho led Tottenham Hotspurs to a crushing 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford Sunday.

Son Hueng-min and Harry Kane scored twice, with Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also on target as 10-man United suffered their worst defeat since they were memorably hammered 6-1 at home by Manchester City in 2011.

United were completely outplayed, even before they were reduced to 10 men midway through the first-half when Anthony Martial dragged his hand across Erik Lamela’s face in reaction to an elbow in his neck.

The devastating scoreline leaves United 16th in the Premier League table, with newly promoted Fulham and West Brom the only clubs with a worse goal difference.

Tottenham meanwhile moved up to fifth on the log after emerging from a packed schedule of five games in 11 days in three competitions with four wins and a draw.

