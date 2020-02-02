Spurs beat 10-man City

Steven Bergwijn marked his debut with a superb volley as Tottenham Hotspurs beat 10-man Manchester City 2-0 to boost their top-four hopes.

The result lifts Spurs to fifth, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while City remain second, 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

The 22-year-old’s goal came with Spurs’ first shot on target, after Oleksandr Zinchenko had been dismissed for a second yellow card and City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had seen a first-half penalty saved by Hugo Lloris.

Son Heung-min’s effort, which deflected off Fernandinho as it flew past City goalkeeper Ederson into the bottom left corner confirmed a valuable victory for the hosts.

Pep Guardiola’s City side had arrived in London chasing their fifth consecutive league win and dominated possession but failed to convert a glut of glorious chances.

Lloris brilliantly flicked a Sergio Aguero effort on to the post and the Argentine was then at the centre of a chaotic few minutes towards the end of the first half, winning a penalty awarded by VAR following Serge Aurier’s clumsy challenge.

Gundogan however, saw his spot-kick – which took four minutes to be given – saved by Spurs keeper Lloris, with VAR then asked to rule on whether the France goalkeeper had fouled City’s Raheem Sterling as both pursued the rebound.

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Zinchenko were booked as both sets of players confronted each other in the aftermath, while Spurs boss Jose Mourinho appeared angered at the referee’s failure to book Sterling for diving when a second penalty was not awarded.

City though were reduced to 10 men after the break, with Ukrainian Zinchenko receiving his marching orders for a foul on Harry Winks.

That allowed Spurs to gain a foothold in the game, with Bergwijn firing Lucas Moura’s clever cross into the bottom right corner from 15 yards before Son sealed the three points.