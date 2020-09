Phyno was spotted at Fox News studio in Washington, USA, by fans, who quickly shared the photos from the event on Twitter.

It is unclear what the rapper discussed with his interviewer; we can’t wait to share the updates with you.

Check him out below, though:

Phyno on Fox 5 Washington. pic.twitter.com/Bkf5i1h1Mh — IGBO History & Facts (@IgboHistoFacts) September 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook