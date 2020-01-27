Sports stars, celebrities react to the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Byant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sending shockwaves across the world.

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers guard was universally considered one of the greatest basketball players to ever play in the NBA.

He was a former MVP, two-time Finals MVP and 18-time All-Star.

Unsurprisingly, Bryant’s untimely passing, along with his daughter Gianna, sparked reactions from some of the biggest names in sports on social media.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that “The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

Soon after, the biggest names in sports and pop culture took to Twitter to express their disbelief and remorse. Many also expressed gratitude for Kobe’s impact on the game and reflected on his enduring legacy.

See some of the reactions below.

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

We love you forever. #8 #24🙏🏾❤️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020