Sports stars, celebrities react to the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Byant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sending shockwaves across the world.

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers guard was universally considered one of the greatest basketball players to ever play in the NBA.

He was a former MVP, two-time Finals MVP and 18-time All-Star.

Unsurprisingly, Bryant’s untimely passing, along with his daughter Gianna, sparked reactions from some of the biggest names in sports on social media.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that “The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

Soon after, the biggest names in sports and pop culture took to Twitter to express their disbelief and remorse. Many also expressed gratitude for Kobe’s impact on the game and reflected on his enduring legacy.

See some of the reactions below.

 

