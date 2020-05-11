Sports Minister takes cash, foodstuffs to mother of late athlete Sunday Bada

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare, hit the country home of late Nigerian quarter-miler, Sunday Bada, in Odomogun quarters, Ilaere Ogidi in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State where he showered the athletes’ mother Mrs Funmilayo Bada, with gifts of N50,000 and food items such as rice, semovita and beverages.

This comes as part of Dare’s commitment to assisting mothers of fallen stars that had contributed to the development of Nigerian Sports.

Mrs Bada expressed gratitude to the Minister for lending support to her, especially on Mothers’ Day, Complete Sports writes.

She was delighted that the Minister deemed it fit to assist her years after the passage of her son nine years ago.

Bada, who died on December 12th 2011, was a member of the 4×400 relay team that won a gold medal for Nigeria at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

He also won the 400m gold at the IAAF (now World Athletics) World Indoor Championships in Paris, France in 1997 after winning silver twice (1993 in Toronto, Canada and 1995 in Barcelona, Spain).

Until his death, he was the Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Last week, Dare had extended the same gesture to the mothers of Rashidi Yekini and Samuel Okwaraji.

