Sports Minister donates food items to Yekini’s mother, places her on monthly stipend

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare, has brought a measure of long-needed respite to the mother of late Super Eagles striker Rashidi Yekini Mrs Sekiratu Yekini.

Dare on Wednesday placed Alhaja Sekiratu, on a monthly stipend of N10, 000, while govong her some food items.

The Minister who was represented by Olaitan Shittu in Ijagbo, near Offa in Kwara on gave her cash gift of #50,000 and food items including 50kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of wheat, six tins of Milo, CompleteSports writes.

Shittu explained that it was not the first time the Minister was reaching out to Alhaja Sikiratu Yekini as he was also at her residence in September, 2019 to make similar donation.

Responding, Alhaja Yekini who spoke in local dialect (Yoruba), thanked the Minister for his kind gesture.

“I had been abandoned for a long time and didn’t get help from anyone.

“I was hospitalised for days, some months ago and catered for myself despite scarce resources, even last month, I received treatment at the hospital.

“I need help from Nigerians, but this Minister has done very well, especially remembering me in this holy month of Ramadan.

“Since my son died, life has been very tough because I do not get assistance from people.

Rashidi’s siblings are not doing well too, so, I am left to struggle everyday. This is very kind of the Minister. May God bless and reward him” she concluded.

Late Yekini died eight years ago in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital after battling an illness.

The gangling striker scored 37 goals for Nigeria from 58 games and represented the nation in five major tournaments, including two World Cups where he scored the country’s first-ever goal in the competition against Bulgaria in the USA 94 World Cup.

