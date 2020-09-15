Sports fans in the UK return to stadiums October 1

The UK government has agreed to allow sport fans to return to stadiums and venues to watch live games.

This was confirmed by a letter written to a Conservative MP from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

According to the letter, the amount of fans which will be allowed inside sporting venues is pegged at around 1,000 – 2,500 instead of the initial plans for up to 30 percent of a venue.

The letter was written by Nigel Huddleston of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport to fellow Conservative MP and former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch.

“I know how important this is for sports clubs for whom paying spectators are vital,” Huddleston wrote to Crouch.

“Subject to public health conditions, we hope to open elite sport fixtures including the National League for socially distanced spectators under covid-secure conditions from October 1.”

Arenas have been empty since the return of sporting action in July after a three-month long break over the coronavirus pandemic.

But France took a slightly different approach on the return of top-flight action, allowing fans of up to 5,000 at the venues.

