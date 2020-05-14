Sports and the Coronavirus Chaos

Josip Ilicic was having a phenomenal renaissance season for Italian Serie A side Atalanta, tearing defences apart in cahoots with strike partners Duvan Zapata and Alejandro Gomez. And on March 11 2020, he served up a tour de force – scoring four times as the Nerazzurri beat Valencia 4-3 to progress to the Champions League last eight on a staggering 8-4 aggregate victory. It was a surreal night at the Mestella – not just for his virtuoso display – but the fact that there was not a single fan in the stands.

A day later, in the less fancied Europa League, Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo netted an absolute peach of a goal as a rampant Manchester United clobbered Austria’s LASK Linz 5-0 on their home patch to take a massive step towards the Last 16 of the competition. The on-loan striker collected a pass on the edge of the area, and quickly joggled the ball to his left foot to evade a marker. He then joggled the ball back to his right foot, and then to his left again with the rhythm of a ballet dancer, before unleashing an unstoppable volley into the top left corner to set the Red Devils on the way to a resounding victory. The 30-year-old striker ran to the corner flag in celebration with his teammates, but the stadium was eerily silent save for the loud shrieks of a bewitched match commentator. The game was also played behind closed doors.

Days earlier, Serie A powerhouse Juventus hosted Inter Milan in one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of the Italian season. But this particular Derby D’Italia had the extra piquancy of Antonio Conte returning to the ground where he wasn’t just a legend, but also cut his teeth as a coach and won three consecutive titles. Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala gave Juve a deserved 2-0 win, but the Bianconnerri fans – one of the most famous on the continent – were not present to savour the victory as the match was played behind closed doors. Alive to the moment, Juve superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo, after the final whistle, turned towards the empty stands and clapped in tribute to the fans.

It was a bizarre spectacle. What was hitherto unthinkable – playing football in empty stadiums – was now being rationalised as the novel coronavirus exploded from its origins in Wuhan, China to the rest of the world. Assumed to have originated in a live animal market in Wuhan, the virus found a comfy habitat in humans and metamorphosed into a biological bomb that all but stopped the earth spinning in its orbit.

In the most devastating global health challenge since the Spanish Flu of 1918-19, people dropped dead by the numbers after taking ill from the strange infection, leading to the total shutdown of central China’s Hubei province in December 2019. But the horse had already left the barn, and it wasn’t long before the first case of the virus was recorded outside China – in the Lombardy region of Italy.

What followed was heartrending scenes of tears, pain and anguish as death filled the screens and airwaves as in a post-apocalyptic catastrophe. Families were torn apart, children ripped from their parents’ arms, cities shuttered as the invisible virus brings a wrecking ball to one of Europe’s oldest civilizations and most advanced healthcare systems. Grieving Italians proclaimed it to be “hell”, but with an ironic twist as it came during the holy Christian season of Lent.

Spain and France soon recorded cases, and deaths, triggering an inferno across mainland Europe. The term ‘social distancing ‘ – keeping a safe distance from other people – became a buzzword. It was suggested by public health experts as the best remedy for the dreaded virus in the absence of a cure or vaccine. Consequently, airports were closed, train stations grounded, pubs and bars darkened, parks empty, streets deserted, major leagues suspended and the European Championship (Euro 2020) delayed by a year. Life as we knew it was brought to a juddering halt. Stay home and stay safe was the standard advice, lending credence to the worlds of American author Andy Grove; “only the paranoid survive.”

Legendary Liverpool coach Bill Shankly had said football was “more important than life and death”, he was wrong – the virus proved it (if at all proof as needed).

With an eye on happenings across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump took the extraordinary measure of banning all flights from Europe, except for the UK. But it came a shade too late as the US inevitably announced its index case shortly afterwards. And when Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, the NBA announced a suspension of the blue-ribbon division.

If that wasn’t alarming enough, the Kentucky Derby – the prestige stake horse race that has run uninterrupted for 144 years – was rescheduled for September. Baseball was suspended, NHL and NFL – on the verge of postseasons – followed suit and the American sports calendar was wiped out.

After weeks of playing down the threat of the virus and dithering on a decision, the IOC and Japan announced a suspension of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics till the summer of 2021. It was the first ever suspension of the Olympic Games, though it had been cancelled during the two world wars. The logistical nightmare aside, organisers say the cancellation would cost an additional $5bn.

Down in Australia, the cotton-raiser for the Formula One season, the Australian GP was cancelled after the virus struck the Red Bull team. The entire F1 season has since been suspended. The world of tennis was rocked after organisers announced that the French Open, traditionally scheduled for May, had been postponed till September. Weeks later, it was announced that Wimbledon – the Holy Grail for tennis – had been cancelled until 2021. While this is bad news by itself, it takes on a more tragic hue for tennis fans considering that Roger Federer would be pushing 40 when tennis returns and would stand a slimmer chance of adding to his eight titles on Centre Court.

Back in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of the National Sports Festival (Edo 2020) over the threat of the virus, and a day later, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was suspended. The effect of the virus (or plague as President Trump refers to it) was absolute and inescapable. It took a particularly hard toll on many Nigerians for whom sports is so much more than entertainment – but also an escape from the vicissitudes of a tough reality. With the double whammy of viewing centres and bet shops closed, coupled with the lockdown in place to curb the spread of the virus, the future never looked bleaker for millions in the West African nation.

Like the blind lady of justice, the virus is impartial in its wreckage, taking a meat cleaver to the economy, lifestyle and geopolitical equilibrium of peoples the world over. Robust economies were brought to their knees, vibrant industries crippled and the world of sports threatened like never before owing to the very nature of the pandemic which prevents close human interactions – the lifeblood of sports.

Sensing a miasma of sudden implosion, quick adjustments have been made: powerhouses Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid announced massive pay cuts for playing staff. Liverpool had to furlough about 70 per cent of its backroom staff (a decision that was later reversed after a bitter backlash). Evidently, the bottom line was no longer to thrive, but to survive.

But history is strewn with stories of mankind’s enduring ability to band together and overcome great challenges. And that theme is playing out again this time. Italian giants AS Roma doled out care packages to its season-ticket holders to help with the ravages of the lockdown. Barca offered its home, the iconic Camp Nou to be renamed after sponsors, with the proceeds to go into the fight against COVID-19, while F1’s Mercedes deployed their technology to cranking out protective gear against the virus. Pep Guardiola, Robert Lewandowski, and Lionel Messi each donated one million euros to the fight against the virus, even as Ronaldo-led Portugal donated half their earnings in Euro qualifiers to help ailing Portuguese clubs.

Across the pond in the US, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson offered to cover one-month salary of the entire club’s backroom staff so as to keep them in a job. All-Star guard James Harden paid for groceries for 600 families in Houston, while LA Lakers offered their famed Staples Centre home as an isolation and treatment centre.

As the world of sports teamed up against the virus, under the guidelines of public health officials and support from both public and private sectors, the result was a flattening of the epidemiological curve around the globe. The storm has passed, sort of.

There are now talks of a return of the MLB in the US, and various European leagues have announced plans for the denouement of the season – although under a slightly different set of rules. Matches will be played in empty stadia, team celebrations will be toned down and there’ll be minimum interaction on and off the pitch.

It’s going to be different from sports as we know it, and will take some getting used to (if at all). But life as we know it has been fundamentally altered.

One thing is certain though, when the Bundesliga resumes this weekend, the world of sports will be taking its first, gingerly steps towards recovery.

