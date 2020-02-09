Spirit Awards 2020: ‘Parasite’ Makes History With First South Korea Win

Last night, Bong Joon Ho’s dark comedy film, Parasite, made history at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards as it took home the ceremony’s best international film prize.

The film, which is up for five Academy Awards including best picture, was the first ever South Korea winner at the annual awards show. Parasite bested fellow nominees Invisible Life (Brazil), Les Misérables (France), Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France), Retablo (Peru) and The Souvenir (United Kingdom).

Upon receiving his award from Zazie Beetz and Jon M. Chu, Bong reminisced on his history with the awards ceremony.

“Ten years ago, I came here with my previous year Mother, it didn’t win but I remember the tent,” he said through a translator, per THR.” I’m so happy to receive the award at a much cooler tent.”

The director also took the time to relive one of the first screenings held for Parasite. Following the showing, Bong said that something had distracted him during the screening’s Q&A.

“I saw a rat running in the background,” he said. “It was a very old theater and…thought that it was a symbol of luck.”

Congratulations to them!