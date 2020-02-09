Spirit Awards 2020: Check Out the Complete Winners List

This year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, which took place on the beach in Santa Monica, promoted the diversity that is infamously lacking in the 2020 Academy Awards.
Top nominated movies included The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems, and main star Adam Sandler also received an individual nod. The latter film was also nominated for Best Feature, as was Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern.
Best Feature
A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell – WINNER
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
Best First Feature
Booksmart – WINNER
The Climb
Diane
The Last Black Man In San Francisco
The Mustang
See You Yesterday
Best Female Lead
Karen Allen, Colewell
Hong Chau, Driveways
Elisabeth Moss, Her smell
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Best Male Lead
Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems – WINNER
Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
Best Director
Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
Julius Onah, Luce
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems – WINNER
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Best Documentary
American Factory – WINNER
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse – WINNER
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Shia Labeouf, Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man In San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane
Best Supporting Female
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Taylor Russell, Waves
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell – WINNER
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer, Luce
Robert Altman Award
The Robert Altman Award is given to the ensemble cast, director & casting director of one film: Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story – WINNER
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Tarell Alvin Mccraney, High Flying Bird
Best First Screenplay
Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday – WINNER
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down
Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night
Best Editing
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems – WINNER
Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
Louise Ford, The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse – WINNER
Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar
Best International Film
Parasite (South Korea) – WINNER
Invisible Life (Brazil)
Les Miserables (France)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Retablo (Peru)
The Souvenir (United Kingdom)
Give Me Liberty – WINNER
Burning Cane
Colewell
Premature
Wild Nights With Emily
Piaget Producers Award
Mollye Asher – WINNER
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
Someone to Watch Award
Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature – WINNER
Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man In San Francisco
Truer Than Fiction Award
Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland – WINNER
Khalik Allah, Black Mother
Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América
The Bonnie Award
Marielle Heller
Kelly Reichardt- WINNER
Lulu Wang