Spirit Awards 2020: Check Out the Complete Winners List

This year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, which took place on the beach in Santa Monica, promoted the diversity that is infamously lacking in the 2020 Academy Awards.

Top nominated movies included The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems, and main star Adam Sandler also received an individual nod. The latter film was also nominated for Best Feature, as was Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern.

Check out a full list of winners: Best Feature

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell – WINNER

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems Best First Feature

Booksmart – WINNER

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday Best Female Lead

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER Best Male Lead

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems – WINNER

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang Best Director

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Julius Onah, Luce

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems – WINNER

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers Best Documentary

American Factory – WINNER

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse – WINNER

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shia Labeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man In San Francisco

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell – WINNER

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell – WINNER

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce Robert Altman Award

The Robert Altman Award is given to the ensemble cast, director & casting director of one film: Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story – WINNER

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Tarell Alvin Mccraney, High Flying Bird Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday – WINNER

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems – WINNER

Julie Béziau, The Third Wife

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust

Louise Ford, The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse – WINNER

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse – WINNER

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar Best International Film

Parasite (South Korea) – WINNER

Invisible Life (Brazil)

Les Miserables (France)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Retablo (Peru)

The Souvenir (United Kingdom)

John Cassavetes Award

Give Me Liberty – WINNER

Burning Cane

Colewell

Premature

Give Me Liberty – WINNER

Burning Cane

Colewell

Premature

Wild Nights With Emily Piaget Producers Award

Mollye Asher – WINNER

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias Someone to Watch Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature – WINNER

Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man In San Francisco Truer Than Fiction Award

Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland – WINNER

Khalik Allah, Black Mother

Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América The Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

Kelly Reichardt- WINNER

Lulu Wang