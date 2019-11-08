Spike Lee to Receive Film at Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award

Spike Lee will be honoured with the 2020 Chaplin Award, THR is reporting.

According to the outlet, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will be celebrated at a star-studded New York City gala, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, on April 27.

“We are delighted to honor Spike Lee, an original and iconic New York filmmaker,” Film at Lincoln Center’s board chairwoman Ann Tenenbaum said in a statement. “It is thrilling to welcome his bold voice into the pantheon of artists who have received the Chaplin Award.”

The report also listed Lee’s achievements:

Lee’s credits include She’s Gotta Have It, School Daze, Do the Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, Jungle Fever, Malcolm X, Crooklyn, Clockers, Girl 6, Get on the Bus, He Got Game, Summer of Sam, Bamboozled, 25th Hour, She Hate Me, Inside Man, Miracle at St. Anna, Red Hook Summer, Oldboy, Chi-Raq and BlacKkKlansman, which won Lee his first Oscar, for best adapted screenplay. The acclaimed director had previously received an honorary Oscar in 2015 for his lifetime achievement and contributions to motion picture arts and sciences. Prior to that he was a two-time Oscar nominee for Do the Right Thing and his documentary 4 Little Girls.

And recognising these amazing contributions, FLC executive director Lesli Klainberg said in a statement:

“It’s hard to conceive of the New York film community without Spike Lee. For four decades he has been making challenging films that speak to our vibrant city and to the larger world, and his work remains as vital as ever. We feel lucky to have had a special relationship with Lee at Film at Lincoln Center, showing his very first film at the 1983 New Directors/New Films festival, and welcoming his films to our theaters in the years since. Just last year, coinciding with his appearance on the cover of Film Comment, Lee presented BlacKkKlansman to a sold-out crowd in our Walter Reade Theater. We are honored to pay tribute to this great artist and true cinephile.”

Lee joins previous Chaplin honorees Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Laurence Olivier, Federico Fellini, Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis, James Stewart, Robert Altman, Martin Scorsese, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren and Charlie Chaplin himself, who returned to the U.S. in 1972 to accept the first award.