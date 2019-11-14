Spike Lee to Direct 1980s Hip-Hop ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Story, ‘Prince of Cats’

THR is reporting that Spike Lee is set to helm the production of 1980s hip-hop love story, Prince of Cats.

Per the outlet, the filmmaker will direct the adaptation of a graphic novel written and illustrated by Ron Wimberly. Lee will also rewrite the script and work with Wimberly and screenwriter Selwyn Seyfu Hinds.

The project is described as an ’80s-set hip-hop take on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, with the tragic star-crossed love story seen through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet’s angry and duel-loving cousin.

The film centers on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers, who navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword dueling — including katanas — with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world. That world includes hip-hop essentials such as DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti.

We can’t wait!

