Spike Lee Receives Trailblazer Award Location Managers Guild Awards

Congratulations to Spike Lee!

The director accepted the Trailblazer Award during the virtual ceremony of the 7th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards held on Saturday.

“God willing we’ll all be back working together,” said Spike Lee as he accepted the award. he also saluted location managers, saying without them, “I would not be able do what I do.”

He continued, “I’m out in the streets; I love shooting in the streets of New York City, especially the people’s republic of Brooklyn, New York. And I’m looking forward to going back. I know we all are. … Wear a mask, be safe.”

Check out the list of others who won last night, per THR:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Columbia Pictures, Rick Schuler /LMGI, Steve Mapel /LMGI

1917 – DreamWorks Pictures, Emma Pill /LMGI

Dolemite is My Name – Netflix , David B. Lyons /LMGI, Russel Hadaya

A Hidden Life – Fox Searchlight Pictures, Markus Bensch /LMGI, Leo Baumgartner

Jojo Rabbit – Fox Searchlight Pictures, Jan Adler /LMGI

Little Women – Sony Pictures, Douglas Dresser /LMGI, Kyle “Snappy” Oliver /LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

WINNER The Last Black Man in San Francisco – A24 Daniel Lee /LMGI

6 Underground – Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix, Enrico Latella /LMGI, Simon Crook /LMGI

Da 5 Bloods – 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Netflix, Nui Voradet Emeam

Extraction – Netflix, Mary Barltrop /LMGI

Peanut Butter Falcon – Armory Films, Roadside Attractions, Jody Schiesser

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

WINNER Perry Mason – HBO Jonathan Jansen /LMGI, Alexander Georges /LMGI, Brian Kinney /LMGI, Alex Moreno /LMGI

Babylon Berlin:Season 3– X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix: David Pieper /LMGI

The Crown: Season 3 – Netflix, Pat Karam /LMGI, Pedro “Tate” Aråez /LMGI

See: Season 1 – Apple TV+, Trevor Brokop, Nick Bergstedt, Michael Gazetas /LMGI (posthumous)

Westworld: Season 3 – HBO , Mandi Dillin /LMGI, Michael Wesley /LMGI

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Hulu, Rob Coleman, Mike Mizrahi, Dexter Wiseman

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

WINNER Killing Eve: Season 3 – BBC America Jamie Parsons, Jordi Utset, Lucian Asan

Gigi/Haji – Netflix, Antonia Grant, Idris Ahmed, Tooru Hayakawa, Katsumasa Morita

Goliath: Season 3 – Amazon Prime Video, Scott Poole, Errol Reichow /LMGI

Messiah – Netflix, Wendell Hinkle, Marco Giacalone /LMGI, Hilton Clay Peres /LMGI

Treadstone – Captivate Entertainment, USA Network, Imre Légmån /LMGI, Rosita Cannata, Bong Cho, Wesker Hsing

White Lines – Netflix, Germån Traver, Leon Seth

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION

WINNER-TIE Little America – Apple TV+ Mike Hartel, Rocco Nisivoccia, Adrian Knight /LMGI

WINNER-TIE ZeroZeroZero – Amazon Prime Video Gianni Antonio Grazioli, Christian Peritore, Juan Pablo Noval, Lily Flaschner, Virginia McCollam, Babacar Seck, Zoubir Belgsir, Hicham Jamaledine

Belgravia – Epix, Mark “Sparky” EllisCatherine the Great – HBO, Vytautas Riabovas, Kestas Cicenasas, Svetlana Lukash

The Plot Against America – HBO, Matthew Kania

The Spy – Netflix , Rabi El Bakki, Zsuzsa Gregua, Zsolt Valkony

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

WINNER Mask of the Zodiac (Stink Shanghai) Ben Qian, Allen Cao

Ford: Human Power (Primo) Alejando Bresciani

Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words (Design Army) Dean Alexander

Gucci: Of Course A Horse (GE-Projects) Beau Bright

Renault Clio: The French Exchange (Academy Films) Mark Jones, Eugene Strange

Sprite “You Are Not Alone” (Primo) Hernan Dal Maso

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

WINNER Toscana Film Commission

Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission

The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario

New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission

