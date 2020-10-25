Spike Lee Receives Trailblazer Award Location Managers Guild Awards

Congratulations to Spike Lee!
The director accepted the Trailblazer Award during the virtual ceremony of the 7th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards held on Saturday.
“God willing we’ll all be back working together,” said Spike Lee as he accepted the award. he also saluted location managers, saying without them, “I would not be able do what I do.”
He continued, “I’m out in the streets; I love shooting in the streets of New York City, especially the people’s republic of Brooklyn, New York. And I’m looking forward to going back. I know we all are. … Wear a mask, be safe.”
Check out the list of others who won last night, per THR:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Columbia Pictures, Rick Schuler /LMGI, Steve Mapel /LMGI
1917 – DreamWorks Pictures, Emma Pill /LMGI
Dolemite is My Name – Netflix , David B. Lyons /LMGI, Russel Hadaya
A Hidden Life – Fox Searchlight Pictures, Markus Bensch /LMGI, Leo Baumgartner
Jojo Rabbit – Fox Searchlight Pictures, Jan Adler /LMGI
Little Women – Sony Pictures, Douglas Dresser /LMGI, Kyle “Snappy” Oliver /LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
WINNER The Last Black Man in San Francisco – A24 Daniel Lee /LMGI
6 Underground – Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix, Enrico Latella /LMGI, Simon Crook /LMGI
Da 5 Bloods – 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Netflix, Nui Voradet Emeam
Extraction – Netflix, Mary Barltrop /LMGI
Peanut Butter Falcon – Armory Films, Roadside Attractions, Jody Schiesser
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
WINNER Perry Mason – HBO Jonathan Jansen /LMGI, Alexander Georges /LMGI, Brian Kinney /LMGI, Alex Moreno /LMGI
Babylon Berlin:Season 3– X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix: David Pieper /LMGI
The Crown: Season 3 – Netflix, Pat Karam /LMGI, Pedro “Tate” Aråez /LMGI
See: Season 1 – Apple TV+, Trevor Brokop, Nick Bergstedt, Michael Gazetas /LMGI (posthumous)
Westworld: Season 3 – HBO , Mandi Dillin /LMGI, Michael Wesley /LMGI
Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Hulu, Rob Coleman, Mike Mizrahi, Dexter Wiseman
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
WINNER Killing Eve: Season 3 – BBC America Jamie Parsons, Jordi Utset, Lucian Asan
Gigi/Haji – Netflix, Antonia Grant, Idris Ahmed, Tooru Hayakawa, Katsumasa Morita
Goliath: Season 3 – Amazon Prime Video, Scott Poole, Errol Reichow /LMGI
Messiah – Netflix, Wendell Hinkle, Marco Giacalone /LMGI, Hilton Clay Peres /LMGI
Treadstone – Captivate Entertainment, USA Network, Imre Légmån /LMGI, Rosita Cannata, Bong Cho, Wesker Hsing
White Lines – Netflix, Germån Traver, Leon Seth
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION
WINNER-TIE Little America – Apple TV+ Mike Hartel, Rocco Nisivoccia, Adrian Knight /LMGI
WINNER-TIE ZeroZeroZero – Amazon Prime Video Gianni Antonio Grazioli, Christian Peritore, Juan Pablo Noval, Lily Flaschner, Virginia McCollam, Babacar Seck, Zoubir Belgsir, Hicham Jamaledine
Belgravia – Epix, Mark “Sparky” EllisCatherine the Great – HBO, Vytautas Riabovas, Kestas Cicenasas, Svetlana Lukash
The Plot Against America – HBO, Matthew Kania
The Spy – Netflix , Rabi El Bakki, Zsuzsa Gregua, Zsolt Valkony
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
WINNER Mask of the Zodiac (Stink Shanghai) Ben Qian, Allen Cao
Ford: Human Power (Primo) Alejando Bresciani
Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words (Design Army) Dean Alexander
Gucci: Of Course A Horse (GE-Projects) Beau Bright
Renault Clio: The French Exchange (Academy Films) Mark Jones, Eugene Strange
Sprite “You Are Not Alone” (Primo) Hernan Dal Maso
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
WINNER Toscana Film Commission
Abu Dhabi Film Commission
Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission
The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario
New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission