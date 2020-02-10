Spike Lee Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in Gucci Suit at Oscars

Spike Lee took the memories of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with him to the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night.

The BlacKkKlansman director wore a custom purple Gucci suit with gold trim and patches of Bryant’s jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and on the back of the jacket. The two-button notch lapel Heritage suit was worn with a white shirt and black grosgrain bow tie. He completed the look with accessories purple as well, with a hat from Baron Hats and a pair of lavender glasses, dressed by BlacKkKlansman costume designer Marci Rodgers. He finished off the look with orange Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy basketball shoes.

“Tribute, honor, homage,” Lee said of his suit on the red carpet. “We all miss him. I’m presenting tonight but at the same … I wanted to represent. I want to do both tonight.”

Bryant became an Oscar winner in 2018 when his short film Dear Basketball took home the prize for best animated short film. The ceremony is also set to include a tribute to him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash in January.

Check him out below: