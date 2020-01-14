Spike Lee Named Cannes Film Festival Jury President

THR is reporting that Spike Lee has been named the head of this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury which will oversee the official selection competition at the 73rd edition of the event.

Per the outlet, the Oscar Award-winning filmmaker has had a tumultuous relationship with the Cannes but now will oversee the upcoming selection process.

In his statement, Lee said: “In this life I have lived … my biggest blessings have been when they arrived unexpected, when they happened out of nowhere. When I got the call that I was offered the opportunity to be President of Cannes Jury for 2020, I was shocked, happy, surprised and proud all at the same time.”

He continued, “To me the Cannes Film Festival (besides being the most important film festival in the world — no disrespect to anybody) has had a great impact on my film career. You could easily say Cannes changed the trajectory of who I became in world cinema.”

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is set to run May 12-23.

