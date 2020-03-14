Spike Lee Chaplin Award Gala Moved Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Chaplin Award Gala, honouring Spike Lee, reportedly has been rescheduled for later this year.

Per THR, this was confirmed by the New York’s Film at Lincoln Center which announced Thursday that the film society is closing two of its venues in response to ongoing health concerns related to the coronavirus.

Film at Lincoln Center was set to present Lee’s films alongside the gala, which is the nonprofit’s most important fundraising event of the year. Also this year’s New Directors/New Films festival, which was set to run March 25-April 5, will also be postponed.

The 46th Chaplin Award Gala was set to take place April 27. With the honor, Lee will join previous recipients Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Laurence Olivier, Federico Fellini, Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis, James Stewart, Robert Altman, Martin Scorsese, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren and Charlie Chaplin himself, who returned to the U.S. in 1972 to accept the first award.

“As the COVID-19 situation develops, Film at Lincoln Center’s top priority remains the health, wellness, and safety of our staff, audiences, and artists,” executive director Lesli Klainberg said in a statement. “We remain committed to our nonprofit mission — supporting the art and elevating the craft of cinema.”