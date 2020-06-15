Spike Lee Apologises After Defending Disgraced Producer Woody Allen

Spike Lee says he is sorry for defending Woody Allen.

In case you missed how it all started, Lee showed up for an interview with New York City radio station WOR’s In the Morning program on Friday, during which he spoke about Allen and “cancel culture.”

“I’d just like to say Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker and this cancel thing is not just Woody,” Lee said on the show. “And I think when we look back on it we are going to see that — short of killing somebody — I don’t know that you can just erase somebody like they never existed.”

He even went on to describe Allen as a “friend.” “Woody is a friend of mine, a fellow Knick fan, so I know he’s going through it right now,” Lee said.

For context: Allen has faced long-held claims that he molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow, who has said that she was seven years old at the time of the alleged incident. Allen has denied the accusations.

For Lee, he couldn’t face the wrath of the internet, and so took to his Twitter to apologise and take back his statements: “I Deeply Apologize. My Words Were WRONG. I Do Not And Will Not Tolerate Sexual Harassment, Assault Or Violence. Such Treatment Causes Real Damage That Can’t Be Minimized. -Truly, Spike Lee,” he wrote.

I Deeply Apologize. My Words Were WRONG. I Do Not And Will Not Tolerate Sexual Harassment, Assault Or Violence. Such Treatment Causes Real Damage That Can't Be Minimized.-Truly, Spike Lee. — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) June 13, 2020

