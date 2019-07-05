‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Rakes in $27m in Just One Day

Variety is reporting that Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is dominating North American theatre, and already has raked in a shocking $27 million in one day–on Wednesday.

The 23rd Marvel movie, starring Tom Holland, topped the previous MCU Wednesday mark set two months ago by Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” with $25.3 million. And that’s not all: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has earned a dazzling $65.5 million in its first two days from 4,634 North American locations.

This comes after movie enthusiasts forecasted that the superhero tale will take in $125 million during its first six days in theaters, though some estimates show that number could reach $150 million. 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” debuted domestically with $117 million over the three-day July frame on its way to a $334 million North American total and $880 million worldwide.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and follows Peter Parker (Holland) being recruited to save the world while on a class trip to Europe. Jake Gyllenhaal joins the cast as Mysterio, while Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles for the sequel.