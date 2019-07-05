‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Rakes in $27m in Just One Day

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Rakes in $27m in Just One Day

Variety is reporting that Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is dominating North American theatre, and already has raked in a shocking $27 million in one day–on Wednesday.

The 23rd Marvel movie, starring Tom Holland, topped the previous MCU Wednesday mark set two months ago by Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” with $25.3 million. And that’s not all: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has earned a dazzling $65.5 million in its first two days from 4,634 North American locations.

This comes after movie enthusiasts forecasted that the superhero tale will take in $125 million during its first six days in theaters, though some estimates show that number could reach $150 million. 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” debuted domestically with $117 million over the three-day July frame on its way to a $334 million North American total and $880 million worldwide.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and follows Peter Parker (Holland) being  recruited to save the world while on a class trip to Europe. Jake Gyllenhaal joins the cast as Mysterio, while Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles for the sequel.

Related Posts

Jim Iyke, Adesua Etomi, Joke Silva Star in ‘The Set Up’ [Trailer]

July 5, 2019

Michael Jackson Fans Sue ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusers for Defamation

July 5, 2019

Actress Hilary Duff Accused of Child Abuse for Piercing Daughter’s Ears

July 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *