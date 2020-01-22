Speed Darlington lands first movie role

Musician and Instagram celebrity, Speed Darlington has landed his first Nollywood role in a movie which features veteran star Chinyere Wilfred.

Other actors to feature in the movie titled, African Messiah are Nadia Buari, Lasisi Elenu, Charles Okocha and many others.

This was disclosed on Instagram by Chinyere Wilfred who shared pictures and videos from the set of the movie.

See some of her posts on the upcoming work below: