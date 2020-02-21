Speed Darlington is Envious of Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s Relationship

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola continue to wax stronger and Speed Darlington is haunted by this fact.

The rapper took to his Instagram today to question why the singer and the fashion blogger are still together, if he did voodoo to get her into the relationship, that Mr Eazi’s musical catalogue should not enough to keep their relationship going.

“Bro seriously which country is your voodoo priest in? I’m willing to blow 100,000 naira on a voodoo priest to help me land a rich man daughter eating off my hands. What is it you got that she can’t get enough of? relevancy is like 1000 miles away from you and she still stay even though you are on nobodies list,” he wrote.

Darlington further revealed that he has been making attempts to get the attention of Temi’s sister and has finally to get it. “So I have to resort to voodoo priest,” he said, “I must tie one of them.”

See the full rant below: