Speed Darlington Brawls With Tunde Ednut, Threatens to Have Him Deported

Speed Darlington is brawling with Tunde Ednut, and everyone is talking about it.

The drama started with Ednut claiming he made Darlington famous, which the rapper found offensive especially since he had always warned the blogger to spot posting stories about him.

Now, Darlington has threatened to have Ednut deported from the United States. “I’m home now and any hungry Babalawo can do it for 20k,” said Darlington in his post.

See the posts and what everyone thinks about the beef:

 

