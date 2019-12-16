Speculations mount as Atiku meets Tinubu

Nigerians have been reacting after the meeting held by a National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In extraordinary circumstances, Atiku on Saturday met with ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu in Minna, Niger State.

Both men, who have antagonised each other over the past couple of years, were in a cordial mood as they exchanged pleasantries and chatted.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the 2019 election.

The brief meeting between both opposition members stirred reaction on social media, with Nigerians suggesting it all boils down to then permutation for 2023.

Keen observers made reference to a recent meeting between Obasanjo and governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, insisting that negotiations have started in the race to succeed Muhammadu Buhari.

Here are some of the reactions on twitter…

@metronaija wrote: “Should will expect Tinubu and Atiku partnership in 2023?

@Yusufabtilide said: “Tinubu met with Atiku, and oh my… I can’t say anything. Nigerians should better know who will be their next president.”

@Eliglo4luv write: “Obasanjo met El-rufai and today Atiku met Tinubu. Who will the masses meet? All they think is power, may you receive sense to use your thumb wisely.”

And @Comrade stated: “2023 Battle is definitely going to be between these four Candidates

1. Nasiru ElRufai

2. Omoyele Sowore

3. Bola Ahmed Tinubu

4. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar..Which of these four can Salvage Nigeria from its current Ruins?