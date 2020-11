Alibaba is speaking serious facts and truths with his recent post in Instagram.

The father of Nigerian comedy took to his page to take a shot at religious people who have are somewhat ‘holier than thou’ but have terrible characters.

He stated that;

“Speaking in tongues will not replace the apology you owe people in English”.

Alibaba noted that speaking in tongues does not make up for bad attitude and is fact is the epitome of hypocrisy most of the time.

