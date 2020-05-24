Spanish PM gives go ahead for La Liga return

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that La Liga can resume from its coronavirus lockdown on the week of 8 June.

“The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular LaLiga will be allowed from the week of 8 June,” Sanchez told a press conference.

More than two months after the Covid-19 pandemic halted the season in Spain, players have begun training in small groups as they aim to be as ready as possible for the planned reboot next month.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said the preferred date for games to resume is Friday, 12 June and Sanchez’s announcement means that plan has been given the green light from the government.

Clubs have 11 games left to play to finish the season, with the proposed final round to be completed by the end of July.

A compressed calendar would mean teams playing matches both in midweek and at weekends while fixtures will be held behind closed doors, with only 197 people allowed to attend, according to a protocol prepared by LaLiga.

Players will also undergo tests for coronavirus the day before games and will have their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter stadiums.

The top-flight was first suspended on 12 March after Real Madrid went into quarantine on the same day following the positive test of one of the club’s basketball players.

But Tebas has been adamant the league must restart, having estimated that a cancellation of the season would cost clubs around one billion euros.

Tebas has said the chance is low of players infecting each other during games.

“In the match environment, infection is practically impossible because we have carried out a study that we will present that shows the smallest risk is in matches if everyone respects the medical protocol,” Tebas said earlier this month.

“If things are done as they should be, there shouldn’t be any infections. If five infections appear in one club, it would suggest some negligence.”

Defending champions Barcelona hold a two-point lead over archrivals Real Madrid in what will certainly be a two-horse race.

