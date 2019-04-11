Spain’s ‘Perfect Life’ Tops CanneSeries Awards: Catch All the Details

THR is reporting that Spain’s Perfect Life emerged the year’s biggest winner at CanneSeries award held Wednesday night.

According to the media house, the show, created, written by and starring Leticia Dolera, took home both the best series prize and the special performance prize for Dolera and her co-stars Celia Freijeiro and Aixa Villagran.

“Stories are a great bridge of empathy, and I think stories are a great tool to fight against hate, against intolerance, against ignorance, against racism, against machismo, that’s why I think culture should be a pillar in society,” Dolera said.

She also thanked those who fought for women’s rights and those who had had been oppressed, saying, “So girls, take your pens, pencils, computers, cameras and tell your stories and express yourselves.”

Other winners include, per THR:

The best performance acting prize went to Reshef Levi, another triple-threat creator, writer and star for the Israeli single-dad dramedy Nehama, who dedicated his award to his late brother in a speech that was turns heart-wrenching and hilarious. Belgian jury drama The Twelve earned best screenplay honors for Bert Van Dael and Sanne Nuyens. The best music prize went to the German drama Bauhaus – A New Era.