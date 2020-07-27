Spain World Cup winner Pedro leaves Chelsea

Spanish forward Pedro has played his last game for Chelsea, manager Frank Lampard confirmed on Sunday.

The pacy winger, who will be 33 on Tuesday, came on for the final few minutes of Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves that saw the Blues secure qualification for the Champions League next season.

Pedro, signed from Barcelona for £21m in 2014 during the reign of Jose Mourinho, helped Chelsea secure the Premier League title in 2016-17 and also won the FA Cup and Europa League.

There are reports that the World Cup winner is set to join Serie A club Roma on a free transfer.

