Spain legend Xavi Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Xavi, who now manages Qatari club Al Sadd, returned positive for the virus on his last test, the club wrote on Twitter.

According to the club the World Cup winner said: “A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

Xavi : Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff – coach to the @alsaddsc reserves. pic.twitter.com/HDvRd9ZN46 — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 25, 2020

Xavi, 40, recently extended his stay in Qatar by another year dismissing many rumours on his return to FC Barcelona.

