Spain legend Xavi Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Xavi, who now manages Qatari club Al Sadd, returned positive for the virus on his last test, the club wrote on Twitter.

According to the club the World Cup winner said: “A few days ago, following the @qsl  protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

Xavi, 40, recently extended his stay in Qatar by another year dismissing many rumours on his return to FC Barcelona.

