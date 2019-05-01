Spain Legend Casillas Hospitalised after Suffering Heart Attack

Legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas has suffered a heart attack and has been rushed to hospital in Oporto, Portugal.

His club FC Porto confirmed the news to Portuguese television channel TVI, after the goalkeeper collapsed during a training session on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid legend reportedly underwent surgery and but is now in a stable condition and is recovering at Hospital CUF in Porto. He is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

His former Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos is among those who have sent their well-wishes to the goalkeeping great on social media.

Casillas recently signed a new contract with Porto which could keep him at the Primeira Liga club until he is 40.

After signing his new contract in March, Casillas said: “My head is only in FC Porto. I will finish my career here and represent the values of the club and the values of the Portistas. After that, frankly, I don’t know, but I hope I’m always tied to football.”

Casillass and Porto were eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals by Liverpool.