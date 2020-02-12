Soyinka, Shehu Sani, others in court to solidarise with Sowore [Video]

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Soyinka, Shehu Sani, others in court to solidarise with Sowore [Video]

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, arrived the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday morning in solidarity with convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Soyinka joined other leading figures in civil activism including a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and Deji Adeyanju.

Sani, an activist, who exchanged banters with the renowned playwright, later took a seat behind him.

Shehu Sani showed up in court for Sowore. Image: SR

The Department of State Services had in August 2019 arrested Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, over the planned protest.

Sowore reappeared in court Wednesday. Image: SR

They were subsequently charged with treasonable felony for allegedly planning to topple the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, among other counts including abusing the President.

They were held in custody for over four months until mounting domestic and international pressure forced the government to release them early December.

See photos and video as tweeted by Sahara Reporters:

,

Related Posts

Abia CP denies plot to scuttle Nnamdi Kanu’s parents’ burial

February 12, 2020

Fayemi approves 6 months’ maternity leave for Ekiti workers

February 12, 2020

Nigerian kills cousin over business deal in South Africa

February 12, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *