Soyinka, Shehu Sani, others in court to solidarise with Sowore [Video]

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, arrived the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday morning in solidarity with convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Soyinka joined other leading figures in civil activism including a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and Deji Adeyanju.

Sani, an activist, who exchanged banters with the renowned playwright, later took a seat behind him.

The Department of State Services had in August 2019 arrested Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, over the planned protest.

They were subsequently charged with treasonable felony for allegedly planning to topple the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, among other counts including abusing the President.

They were held in custody for over four months until mounting domestic and international pressure forced the government to release them early December.

See photos and video as tweeted by Sahara Reporters:

VIDEO: "It is incumbent on all Nigerians who want a better life, a prosperous and free country to identify with those who are vanguards of that struggle" – Sen. Shehu Sani pic.twitter.com/IhtXJup6rm — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) February 12, 2020