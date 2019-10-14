Soyinka raises alarm over ‘Horrifying’ state of Education in Nigeria

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka says Nigeria’s education system is in serious trouble.

Speaking during the presentation of a play entitled, ‘Folly of Men’, on Sunday, at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the renowned playwright described the country’s education as horrifying.

The play was an adaptation of three plays from Soyinka’s ‘Trial of Brother Jero’, Femi Osofisan’s ‘No More the Wasted Breed’, and Bode Sowande’s ‘Mamiwater’s Wedding’.

While speaking with journalists at the programme held as part of activities to mark the 90th anniversary of the Government College, Ibadan, Soyinka praised the organisers for the initiative.

“We are in serious trouble, education wise in this country. Let me not kid you; it’s horrifying,” the Nobel laureate said.

“That was why I was happy about the initiative of creating a model school and trying to resurrect this Government College and present it as the ideal. We are really very low, education wise.

“I have learnt how much they (old students association) have done in the last few days and I am very proud of their work. I just hope the government leaves them alone; don’t interfere with them. Let them bring back to everybody’s mind the possibility of what education can be.”