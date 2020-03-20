Soyinka postpones book presentation over Coronavirus scare

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has postponed the exclusive presentation of his latest book, Beyond Aesthetics, following the Lagos State Government’s directive in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

In curb the spread of the ravaging disease, the state government had banned gatherings, social or religious, exceeding 50 persons.

And the renowned playwright has now announced the postponement of his book presentation which was earlier scheduled for March 26 in a statement on Friday.

“In view of the recent statement by the Lagos State Government advising against large gatherings, Bookcraft Publishers jointly with Professor Wole Soyinka have taken the painful decision to postpone the event indefinitely,” the statement read.

A new date will be announced in due course, the statement added.

Also, Providus Bank has postponed its earlier advertised World Poetry Day event themed ‘Voices in the Cause of Earth’ which was billed to feature Soyinka.

“We apologise for all inconveniences. We urge everyone to follow all safety and health protocols laid out to stem the spread of the virus,” the bank said in a statement.