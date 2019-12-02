Sowore: Falana threatens to sue AGF Malami

Chief Femi Falana (SAN) has threatened to sue Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) for contempt over continued detention of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

In a letter by Falana to the Justice Minister titled, “Request for equal Compliance With Orders of British Courts and Nigerian Courts by the Federal Government of Nigeria),” the lawyer said with Federal Government’s compliance with the judgment of the British Commercial Court in London awarding $9.6 billion in favour of P& ID, it should respect the judgment granting bail to Sowore and Bakare.

He promised to pursue contempt proceedings against the Attorney General and the Director General of the SSS, Yusuf Bichi should government fail to direct the release of his clients.

He wrote: “Take notice that if you fail to accede to our request we shall be compelled to carry out the firm instructions of our clients to pursue the contempt proceedings which have been initiated against Mr. Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the State Security Service.

“In addition, we shall also report your good self and the prosecutor to the Nigerian Bar Association and the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee for encouraging the State Security Service to treat orders of Nigerian Courts with disdain while you are anxious to obey the orders of British Courts”.