Sowore: DSS denies invasion of court

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied that its operatives invaded the Federal High Court, Abuja, and disrupted proceedings in an attempt to rearrest pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday.

In a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday, the DSS claimed that its personnel were never involved in the incident.

Afunanya said, “Our personnel were never, at any time, involved in the incident.

“In actual fact, it was his people who seized him.”

In extraordinary scenes Friday, DSS operatives invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, disrupting proceedings and chasing away presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, and forcefully taking Sowore away less than 24 hours after he was finally released on bail after two previous court orders.

The journalist was standing trial in a case brought against him by the government when the incident happened.

The action of DSS has been widely condemned across the world by prominent individuals and groups, with many calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the DSS DG.

Sowore was initially arrested on August 3 for calling on Nigerians to pour out to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from the administration of Buhari.

The activist is accused of insulting President Buhari and planning to destabilise the country.