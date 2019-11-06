‘Sowore, Bakare meet bail conditions; set for release’ – Falana

The convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, have reportedly met the bail conditions imposed on them over their trial on charges of treasonable felony.

This was revealed by human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

Falana, who is their lawyer, said this while asking for an adjournment of the case on the grounds that the Department of State Service in whose custody the defendants have been detained, has denied them time to prepare their defence.

He said,

“I have already explained to the learned prosecuting counsel that we are encumbered by the refusal of the State Security Service to allow us to prepare for the defence of the defendants.

“I had already asked my learned counsel for the prosecution, that we are confident that the defendants will be freed today (Wednesday) from the custody of the SSS having met the bail conditions imposed on them by this honourable court.

“Once they are liberated from the custody of the SSS, we will be in a position to take full instruction from them.”

Mr Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), who appeared for the second defendant at the Wednesday’s proceedings, also confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Hassan Liman (SAN), opposed the application for adjournment on the grounds that the charges were filed and served on the defendants as far back as September 20.