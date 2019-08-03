Atiku

Sowore: Atiku Condemns ‘Kidnappings in the Guise of Arrests’

Atiku Abubakar has condemned in strong terms the pre-dawn arrest of rights activist Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Atiku, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, described the action as “kidnapping in the guise of arrest.”

Omoyele, publisher of the online medium, Sahara Reporters, who was also the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 General Election, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services at his home in the middle of the night Saturday.

This triggered outrage among Nigerians, who took to social media to blast administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its autocratic tendencies.

And Atiku joined in the reactions, saying “Freedom of speech is not only constitutionally guaranteed, it is the substructure of our democracy.”

Sowore had expressed the intention to spearhead nationwide protests against the Federal Government, tagged ‘#RevolutionNow Days of Rage,’ scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019.

Critics of the government said his arrest was not unconnected to the proposed protest.

