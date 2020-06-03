Southern Kaduna: 9 killed in fresh attack

At least nine people have reportedly died in a fresh attack by bandits in Avong Doka village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

This latest onslaught on the people was disclosed by the Chairman of Kajuru local government area, Cafra Caino while speaking to newsmen.

Caino said that the gunmen invaded the village in the wee hours of today and started shooting sporadically, maiming and slashing and forcing residents to scamper for safety.

According to the Chairman, nine people died from the attack and many others sustained injuries and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Caino said the prompt arrival of soldiers stopped the casualty figure from increasing as the bandits ran into the bush.

Soldiers have now been stationed in the village to avert any further attack, he added.

The latest raid comes barely a week after gunmen burnt down several houses at a Rural Grazing Area settlement in Agwala Dutse village also in Kajuru local government area.

There have been several mass burials for victims of the attack in the besieged region over the past few weeks.

