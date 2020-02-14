South-west Govs, IGP reach agreement on Amotekun

Governors of South-West states and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Thursday, held a security summit on Community Policing, Operation Amotekun, in Lagos Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The meeting follows the governors’ move to domesticate operations of the region’s security outfit codenamed Operation Amotekun in their various states.

Present at the summit were governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, while Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states were represented by their deputy governors: Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, Engr. Noimot Oyedele, Mr. Benedict Alabi and Mrs. Bisi Egbeyemi, respectively.

Also present were all the Commissioners of Police from the six South-West states, other security outfits in Lagos State, Commissioners for Justice/Attorney-Generals from the South-West states, royal fathers, Community Development Committee representatives among others, Vanguard writes.

Meanwhile, before the closed-door meeting on Amotekun, Ondo State governor and Chairman, South-West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akerodolu, told newsmen that governors of the region will ensure the security of lives and property in the region through community policing through Amotekun.

He said: “It is time to face the truth, which is community policing, because of the peculiarity of every state. This is what is done in advanced countries and it is time to embrace it because of numerous security challenges that have overstretched the conventional police.

“This is something of great importance to all of us; something we cannot pretend about. We must be honest with ourselves; all of us agree that we are facing security challenges— the National Assembly, the President— nobody is happy with the way things are going.

“We must have a rethink about central police. There is too much on the IG’s table.”

The resolutions reached at the meeting have yet to be announced.