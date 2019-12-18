South Sudanese Model Aweng Chuol Marries Her Fiancée Alexus

Congratulations to Aweng Chuol and Alexus!

The South Sudanese model has taken to her Instagram to announce her marriage to her fiancée Alexus, only weeks after they got engaged.

According to Ateker TV, last Thursday, the model who was born in Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana, Kenya, announced via social media, ”Married my best friend today. I am . GEEKED.”

In a subsequent Twitter post Chuol shared, ”We got married. Go soft. We had three people in the room with us. And four people at the entire ceremony. It was for us. But wanted to share my happiness with y’all.”

Chuol has modeled for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line and has had her scars unedited in a photo spread, according to Elle magazine. The model has also been outspoken on bringing attention to the conflicts in South Sudan and the plight of refugees there.

See her posts below: